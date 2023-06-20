RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – On the day two somewhat controversial elections oversight laws advanced to a floor vote in the North Carolina Senate, a bipartisan commission announced plans to ensure future elections are conducted fairly and securely.

This is the Commission on the Future of Elections, a partnership between the NC Network for Fair, Safe & Secure Elections – the folks who last year staged a “Trusted Elections Tour” to promote security and voting access – and Catawba College in Salisbury.

A few hours after that announcement, the Senate Rules Committee in quick and unchallenged voice votes passed along Senate Bill 747 – Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Buncombe) again called it “the jumbo jet of election integrity” – and SB 749 to the floor. Although the Senate had floor votes scheduled for later today, those bills – and five others heard in Rules – had not been added to the lineup. They more likely will be considered on Wednesday or Thursday.

The House has not announced any proposed election changes, but Senate committee leaders have indicated that leadership in the two chambers have been discussing how the Senate’s bill might be received.

Combined the bills make significant changes in how elections are conducted. SB 749 – titled “No Partisan Advantage in Elections” – would change the make-up of state and county boards of election by removing appointments by the governor, with even numbers of members appointed evenly by both chambers and both parties. SB 747 – called “Election Law Changes” – proposes changes in voting processes, particularly regarding absentee ballots and same-day voter registration.

The NC Senate Rules Committee hears the two election bills on Tuesday. (WGHP)

But Democrats have decried both bills in large part because of what they saw as significant input by Cleta Mitchell and her election-reform organization. Mitchell supported former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud as he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She consulted and met with the GOP about the bills that some say were copied from her proposals. At least one representative from her group has commented at each of the three committee meetings.

That’s the sort of thing the new “cross-partisan” commission would seek to address: reviewing issues and solutions and making recommendations without the countenance of partisan control.

Former NC Supreme Court justice Robert Orr

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

“We are excited to continue our efforts in North Carolina to provide a cross-partisan examination of how elections work in our state and what would best serve the public in the future,” former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said in announcing the concept. “Particularly in these times, there is a critical need to explore evidence-based best practices for North Carolina’s election systems. That will be the goal of this Commission.”

Roberts is joined as a co-chair of the group by former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr.

Catawba College professor Michael Bitzer, Western Carolina University professor Chris Cooper – elections experts and partners on the Old North State Politics blog – and UNC-Charlotte professor Martha Kropf will join them on the organizing committee.

The NC Network for Fair, Safe & Secure Elections is described as a cross-partisan grassroots effort that was initiated by The Carter Center, a nonprofit created by former President Jimmy Carter to focus on issues surrounding human rights. The network is designed to include the interests of voters of all stripes and to ensure safe and secure elections.

The group in 2022 staged a public session in each of the state’s 14 congressional districts, engaging public officials and voters in a series of town hall panel discussions aimed at solidifying confidence. Orr, a Republican candidate for governor in 2008, anchored a program in Greensboro that included two other former members of the state Supreme Court and even a cybersecurity expert.

“We were extremely pleased with the participation and bipartisan perspectives expressed across the state, affirming how well our election system works because of the tireless efforts of professional election staff and volunteers from both parties,” Orr said in a release. “When citizens understand how a highly complex election system works to be safe and secure with over 7 million registered voters, they are much more confident in the process and the outcomes.”

A Gallop Poll released in November showed that about 63% of Americans have at least a solid trust in the accuracy of elections, despite the unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud repeated by Trump and some of his supporters. That was 4 points higher than in 2020 but down from 2016 and 2018.

Organizers said in their release that the commission officially would launch in October and continue through 2024 when voters in North Carolina will choose a president and vice president, 14 members of Congress, a governor, a lieutenant governor, state cabinet-level positions, a new NC Supreme Court justice and a new General Assembly.

Before then, though, the General Assembly is expected to draw new electoral maps for both Congress and the state House and Senate that could return Republican control to the former from the current 7-7 split and cement supermajorities in the latter.

Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University

The NC Supreme Court in April overturned its own prior ruling and asserted partisan gerrymandering is not covered by the state constitution. Lawmakers in the past also have declined to consider proposals for a nonpartisan redistricting commission that could oversee that process.

The Commission on the Future of Elections can bring awareness if not necessarily change the landscape, Cooper said.

“I think this group can both raise awareness and point to evidence-based bipartisan solutions,” he said in an email to WGHP. “Of course, I don’t expect everyone will take what we say as gospel, nor should they, but this group can provide the public as well as decision-makers with tools that they can use to craft better election policy in the state of North Carolina.”

Said Orr in the release: “We anticipate committees working on a host of election subjects. They will examine how elections are administered now, noting strengths and weaknesses, and research best practices in order to discover how to have a state-of-the-art fair, safe, and secure election system going forward in North Carolina.”

Cooper didn’t want to address the two bills moving through the Senate. “There are no elected officials on the commission,” he said. “We aim to offer thoughtful, empirically based evidence from the perspective of a bipartisan group who will not be running for office,” he said.