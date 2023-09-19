MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — An elderly man was shot in Mount Airy and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 10:02 p.m., the SCSO got a call about a shooting. The shooting reportedly happened on Welcome Baptist Church Road in Mount Airy.

When deputies and officers from the Mount Airy Police Department arrived, they found an 80-year-old man who had been shot.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Deputies and detectives remained on the scene conducting interviews and gathering information throughout the night.

During the investigation, detectives determined that shots were fired into the home, and the man was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.