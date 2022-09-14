GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina women’s basketball welcomed seven-year-old Anna Grace Pickett at a draft event on Tuesday afternoon at Minges Coliseum.

“Diabetes awareness is a cause that is very important to me,” said Head Coach Kim McNeill. “This spring I had the opportunity to meet Anna Grace, who has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Anna Grace attended our summer camp and it was there I got to witness her strength and courage, all characteristics that I want my team to embody.”

Pickett, a second grader who lives with Type 1 Diabetes, was joined at the event by her mother and father Mallory and Dewey as well as her younger sister Avery.

Following an opening statement from McNeill, Pickett answered questions from Pirate players and members of the media before signing her letter of intent. She was presented with an official jersey by the team before being joined by members of the ECU women’s basketball family for a cupcake celebration.