GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s basketball team is officially going dancing.

After a 46-44 thriller over the Houston Cougars in the AAC Championship earlier this week, the Pirates (23-9) punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third time in program history the team advances to the big dance and first time since 2007.

“Today has been really special, Pirate Nation is so special” ECU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim McNeill. pic.twitter.com/zKRtOJio4u — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 13, 2023

ECU was picked to finish last in the AAC in the preseason poll of the league’s coaches.

🏴‍☠️🏀 ECU Women’s Basketball is headed to Texas to face the Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament! pic.twitter.com/JfQVEdXcDM — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) March 13, 2023

The team held a watch party at East Carolina University in Towne Bank Tower Sunday night as they waited to see where they were headed next. They joined others in watching as the brackets were revealed on ESPN.

On Sunday, ECU found out they are tabbed as a 13 seed in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament selection show and will face Texas in Austin in the Seattle Regional. The two teams will play this Saturday at a time to be determined.

Click here to read more from ECUPirates.com and to see a copy of the women’s bracket.