ECU to use emergency funds to clear student debt from 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina University says it is using a portion of the money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to wipe out nearly $1 million in student debt.

A news release from the school says Stephanie Coleman, interim vice chancellor for administration and finance, said the debt forgiveness is intended to provide relief for students facing hardships due to the pandemic.

It will affect about 625 students.

The funds will help pay outstanding student balances from summer and fall of 2020.

ECU is expected to get $53.1 million in funding, and that includes $27.3 million for student aid and $25.8 million in institutional aid.