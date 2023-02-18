ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nine people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Rowan County Saturday, according to the Rowan County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze Saturday morning around 5 a.m. at a residential home, Rowan County Fire Chief Deborah Horne confirmed. Nine people were located safely and no injuries were reported.

Horne confirmed the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and this remains an active investigation.