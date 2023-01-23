BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel.

Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department responded along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Police and Pitt County Emergency Management.

No names were being released pending notification of next of kin. Autopsies were scheduled to be conducted on the two who died.

“She was a relative of the rest of the family,” Morris said about the person who escaped the fire. “She was unable to get to where the initial victim was so she ran out trying to make contact with the second victim and due to the fire that was there she was unable to but she’s fully cooperating with us.”

Morris said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. He said he wants to share from this tragedy how important it is to have working smoke detectors.

“This is an example of one that did not have smoke detectors,” Morris said. “You never know truly whether it would have been the difference, whether someone else would have survived, but we know statistically, working smoke detectors, they truly do save lives. So if I don’t push any other message, that would be the message we would try to push.”

Morris also said the fire has been ruled an accident but an investigation into the cause of the fire is still being conducted.