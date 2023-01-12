DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street.

When officers went to check on the man, he woke up, and tried to take off in the vehicle. When he did that, he backed into an “unoccupied Durham police vehicle and a private citizen’s vehicle,” according to officials.

Then, just before 5 a.m., police said they saw the same vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street at the Duke Manor apartments.

Officials said that officers approached the vehicle and saw that it was the same vehicle and driver from earlier on Front Street.

The vehicle was also found to have been stolen from Greensboro, police said.

Police said they identified themselves when they approached the vehicle and the driver woke up then backed into another unoccupied police vehicle before driving forward and jumping a curb, “which caused several officers to flee to prevent from being hit.”

Officials said that at this point, two other officers fired at the vehicle because of seeing that “another officer was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

The suspect was shot in the shoulder and arm, police said. The man then tried to run away, but officers were able to take him into custody.

One officer had minor injuries from the foot chase and was treated and released, according to police.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been “placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting,” police said

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the DPD Professional Standards Division are investigating this incident, officials said.

