Durham police involved in shooting at gas station on Highway 54

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department confirms it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Circle K near Fayetteville Road and N.C. Highway 54.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning but they wouldn’t say whether it was an officer or someone else who was shot. A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a body inside the convenience store.

The store is shut down and there is a very heavy police presence near the store as police investigate. The department says Chief Patrice Andrews will give an update on the shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the department’s headquarters downtown.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the area since Sunday.

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man on Sunday during an altercation, police said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police said an officer shot a man armed with a knife following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 440.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.