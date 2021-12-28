Duke University employees must get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot or be fired with few exceptions

DURHAM, N.C (WGHP) — All faculty and staff at Duke University will be required to get the COVID-19 booster shot, the Duke Chronicle reported citing a Tuesday memo from Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh and Carol Epling.

The deadline for faculty and staff to turn in proof of their vaccination is 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Employees who miss this deadline will get a “Final Written Warning” and be placed on administrative leave. Any employees still not in compliance after seven days will be “terminated and not recommended for rehire,” the Chronicle reports.

The university has already gotten proof that more than 4,000 students and 21,000 members of faculty and staff received the booster shot.

The university does recognize medical and religious exemptions and do not need to reapply for exemption. Any workers who are not vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 every week.

