GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, we know the obvious. Their campuses are roughly 8 miles apart (by road, maybe less by air). One is public, and one is private. They extol different shades of blue. They both have medical schools and law schools.

We know that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University are not-so-friendly rivals in every sense – you’ve no doubt seen the merchandise that repurposes the school names into something less nice – but in basketball … well, forget the doctors and lawyers.

We know the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils have played each other 257 times, the first time in 1920. We know that the Heels have won 142 times, but under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke is 50-47. We know they’ve played twice this season, with each team winning by a rout on the other’s court.

UNC Chapel Hill campus (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Schwartz-Butters Building by Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University. (Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

And we know that when they play again on Saturday night in New Orleans in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, it will be the first time they’ve faced each other in this tournament, even though they are two of its winningest teams ever.

Paolo Banchero of Duke (left) and Armando Bacot of UNC. (Courtesy of the AP)

So you’ve likely been debating this week about Coach K’s last season as a coach and Hubert Davis’ first one at UNC. You’re probably talking about how to stop Paolo Banchero or defend Armando Bacot or handle the type of explosive performance UNC’s Caleb Love dropped on UCLA last week.

But that’s just basketball, and Duke and UNC represent a lot more differences than 3-pointers, presses, jump shots and isolation plays. They are two of the nation’s most renowned institutions of higher education, and they compete for stars of every sort.

So here are some comparisons that don’t involve a bouncing ball and that will endure way beyond the final horn late Saturday night. And who wins then won’t change a thing about the legacy of winning in the world each has established.

When were Duke and UNC founded?

Duke actually began its existence in Randolph County (near Trinity) in 1838, under the name Union Institute Academy.

UNC calls itself the oldest public university in America, chartered by the General Assembly to open on Dec. 11, 1789.

Students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

How many students attend the schools?

UNC had 30,092 enrolled in 2021, and Duke reported 16,172 in the 2020-21 academic year.

How many applicants are accepted each year, and what GPA is required?

UNC: 57,198 have applied this year, and about 6.5% will be admitted. The average GPA for admission is 4.39 or so on a 4-point scale.

DUKE: 37,302 applied in 2022, and about 8.3% are accepted. The average GPA to be admitted is about 4.13.

Duke University (File photo)

How much does it cost to attend each school?

Four years at Duke costs about $308, 276. UNC likely will cost an average of $98,184 for four years for in-state students. They both have solid scholarship endowments.

What are the primary majors of new students?

UNC: Social sciences, biology, communications, psychology, computer/info sciences.

DUKE: Computer science, public policy, economics, biology, political science and government.

How do they rank in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual analysis?

Best national universities: Duke is tied for No. 9. UNC is tied for No. 28.

UNC is tied for No. 5 among Best Public Universities and No. 19 in Best Value Schools.

Duke is No. 13 in Best Value Schools.

6-year graduation rates: UNC, 89%; Duke, 94%.

Who are some of their most famous non-athlete alumni?

Andy Griffith (AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook (GETTY)

UNC: actor Andy Griffith, actor Sharon Lawrence, former politician John Edwards, former president James Knox Polk, author Thomas Wolfe, journalist David Brinkley, author Nikole Hannah-Jones.

DUKE: Apple CEO Tim Cook, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, actor Ken Jeong, actor Retta, philanthropist Melinda Gates, journalist Judy Woodruff, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole.