RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn drug dealer and gang member who was shot during an arrest in Johnston County was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Monday, officials said.

Oshea Quashon Massey, 25, was the leader of a violent United Nation Blood street gang that racked up at least 10 shootings over three years starting in 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Before sentencing, Massey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl and distribution of a quantity of fentanyl.

Massey was shot in the wrist by a Johnston County deputy while they were serving an arrest warrant on East Branch Road in Benson in May 2021. The bullet went through Massey’s wrist/arm and hit him in the chest.

The deputy was later cleared in the shooting, according to the Johnston County district attorney.

After the shooting, Massey was treated at a hospital and later indicted on federal drug charges.

A search of the car that Massey was in before his arrest uncovered marijuana, cash, a receipt with an off-white powdery substance, and a handgun near Massey’s leg, officials said. A later search of Massey’s home turned up 3.1 grams of heroin.

“This is another great example of ATF agents partnering with the sheriff to ensure safer communities within Johnston County,” Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said about Massey’s sentencing.

On Monday, officials released details about the 10 shootings.

“These shootings were typically related to territorial disputes, attempted armed robberies, or intimidation and retaliation,” the news release said.

To build their case against Massey, officials said law enforcement made seven controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Massey between January and March of 2021.

“These purchases were made after Massey was identified as having sold another defendant varying amounts of heroin over a two-year period. During the investigation, others also identified Massey as a heroin dealer,” the news release said.

Officials also said much of the heroin that was distributed by Massey also tested positive for fentanyl.

He was sentenced to 199 months in prison on Monday.

Massey was previously convicted of felony burglary in 2013 and felony larceny charges in 2015.

In 2016, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. Massey also faces state charges for drug trafficking for offenses that officials say took place in 2018 and 2019.