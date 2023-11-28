GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing Gaston County juvenile was found safe with injuries after the officers located them using a drone, officers reported Monday.

On Nov. 18, the Gaston County Police Department’s Drone Unit was activated to assist in a search for a missing, endangered juvenile. Patrol officers were reportedly dispatched to the area of Fairview Drive and Dallas Bessemer City Highway in reference to an endangered runaway call.

Officers believed the juvenile had run into a large wooded area and requested the drone unit’s assistance. No name or age has been released.

Officers say drone pilots began a systematic search of the area and were able to locate the missing juvenile using thermal technology on the drone. They then guided officers to the juvenile’s location where they were able to turn the juvenile over to emergency personnel for treatment.

Gaston County Police thanked Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) for their assistance in the operation.