RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of the truck that hit an 11-year-old girl in the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

CBS 17 previously reported that on Nov. 19, an 11-year-old girl, later identified as Hailey Brooks, was hit and killed by a vehicle towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

The driver, Landen Glass, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, weapons at parades, failure to reduce speed and improper brakes.

On Wednesday evening, Freeman confirmed that Glass was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Glass’s case for the original five charges was set for March 29, but Freeman said it will be pushed back since the case is now moving through Superior Court.

Glass will appear in court for the involuntary manslaughter charge on April 10.