DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a head-on crash involving a Department of Transportation dump truck.

At 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 109, north of Jesse Green Road.

Troopers say a DOT dump truck hauling rock was heading north on N.C. 109 as a passenger vehicle, occupied only by the driver, was heading south.

The passenger vehicle reported drove left of the center line and hit the dump truck head-on before running off the road to the right, going down an embankment and flipping over. The dump truck overturned and stopped partially on the road and the shoulder.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.