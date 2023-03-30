RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of the truck that hit an 11-year-old girl in the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November appeared in court Wednesday morning.

The appearance was part of a motion to set the conditions of Landen Glass’ release now that he faces new charges from the grand jury, according to District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

It comes after Glass was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the 11-year-old girl, later identified as Hailey Brooks.

He was previously charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, weapons at parades, failure to reduce speed and improper brakes.

In court Wednesday morning, Glass was issued a $250,000 bond and electric monitoring and is not allowed to drive a vehicle in North Carolina that isn’t properly inspected.

His defense attorney asked for reconsideration of a $100,000 bond, however, the request was denied.

Glass was also required to be tested Wednesday morning for illegal substances. If anything is found, his bond is expected to be doubled.

Glass is scheduled to appear in court for the involuntary manslaughter charge on April 10.