(WGHP) — Ever think about packing it in, abandoning civilization to live and work in a remote lighthouse with no one but the seagulls for company?

Just me?

Well, if that does sound appealing to you, then there’s a volunteer opportunity for you. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore has an opening at the lighthouse on Ocracoke Island, with lodging provided.

The job involves staffing contact points within the Ocracoke Light Station grounds, including the Ocracoke lighthouse. This ranges from staffing the front desk to minor groundskeeping to talking to visitors, which comes with an added duty of answering “numerous and repetitive questions about the park in a professional manner.”

So retail workers might have a good shot here!

You may have to give a talk or a presentation every once in a while. You need to be able to work on your own but be good with the public and team members.

The job listing warns that the weather in the Outer Banks is notoriously unpredictable, and can change rapidly. So if hurricanes, waterspouts and temperatures in excess of 100 degrees sound like your kind of work environment, this may be the opportunity for you.

And don’t forget the bugs!

This is a volunteer position, so if you’ve got a college-aged kid who needs volunteer hours who you desperately want to get out of your house during the summer…it might not be a bad gig either.