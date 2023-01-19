‘Dream come true’: North Carolina man plans to donate some of $422,918 lottery win to charity, buy home (NC Education Lottery)

CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — William Kite, of Cary, won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” he said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”

Kite, a 64-year-old IT worker, bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the jackpot.

“This really is a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been given a gift here, and I plan to make a difference with it.”

Kite arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $301,329.

“Now I’m going to be able to look into buying a home,” he said.

Kite said he also plans to give some of his winnings to charity.

