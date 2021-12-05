‘Dream come true’: NC man plans to take family trip with $167,635 lottery win

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — A dream came true for James Penny, of Wilson, when he won $167,635 off of $5 in Cash 5 tickets, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve dreamed of winning the lottery my entire life,” Penny said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Penny bought his winning ticket on Sunday from his recliner using the lottery’s Online Play program on his smartphone.

When he got up in the morning to check his email, he saw a notification that said he won. Penny said his wife had to calm him down because he was so excited.

“I almost passed out,” Penny said. “I was stunned.”

When asked how he would celebrate his big win, Penny, a 52-year-old factory worker, said he is looking forward to taking a family trip with his wife and two children over the holidays, either to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. or Orlando, Fla.

Penny was one of three winners who matched all five numbers in Sunday’s drawing, so the $502,905 jackpot was divided three ways.

A Florida woman bought one of the other two winning tickets, and the third ticket was purchased in Raleigh at the Han-Dee Hugo on Hillsborough Street.

Penny arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $118,603.