EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sandra Culifer, of Macclesfield, won a $200,000 lottery jackpot in a second-chance drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s one of those dreams you have but never really think is going to happen,” Culifer said. “And now the dream came true.”

Culifer found out that she won the grand prize in Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing when she got an email notification from the lottery. The drawing had more than 42 million entries.

“I’m still in dreamland,” Culifer said. “I can’t even explain how I’m feeling.”

She said when she first received the email, she didn’t believe what she saw.

“I glanced at the email and saw it came from lottery, and I said, ‘Wait a minute. This says I won,’” she said. “I had to go find out if it was real.”

Culifer arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,500.

She said she plans to pay some bills and share her winnings with her family.

