Dozens of young people gather in front of Lt. Gov. Robinson’s office to protest transphobic, homophobic comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the steps of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office Wednesday afternoon were different sides.

Both with very strong views.

“We wanted to let the lieutenant governor know they aren’t filth. They are beautiful beloved and kind and gentle and good at so many things,” said Melissa Florer-Bixler.

Bixler along with other faith leaders and dozens of young people gathered outside the lieutenant governor’s office to condemn his recent comments.

“Why is it that the decisions being made, and every curriculum decision is being filtered through an LGBTQ agenda,” said Michele Marrow.

Marrow along with several others was there to support Robinson.

Robinson continues to face criticism after videos surfaced of him referring to homosexuality and being transgender as “filth.”

This is another video that surfaced Wednesday online.

In a fundraising email Wednesday evening, Robinson stated, “I’m not backing down.”

He has cited various books available in North Carolina Schools that he said are inappropriate and wants them removed.

Republicans are standing by him and have said they think he’s clarified what he meant.

“All too often nowadays, you have folks who decide that if somebody says something they disagree with, all of a sudden that person has got to be canceled,” said State Senator Phil Berger, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday Robinson should step down.

“If he did, it would be appropriate, but he’s made it clear that he’s not. So, let me make something clear. He does not speak for North Carolina. We are a welcoming and inclusive state,” Cooper stated.

Robinson also said in his fundraising email that he’s received inappropriate messages to his office since this started.

Organizers of Wednesday’s protest said there will be another one Friday afternoon in front of the Lt. Gov.’s office.