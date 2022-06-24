GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Although the U.S. Supreme Court has kicked back to states the right to ban abortions, don’t expect an immediate change in North Carolina’s existing law – which polls have suggested voters want to retain.

Members of the General Assembly said in the spring that they didn’t expect a push for a change in laws in this short legislative session. Two primary reasons: Gov. Roy Cooper likely would veto any such bill, and Republicans who oppose abortion rights would not have a supermajority to overrule that veto.

House Speaker Tim Moore issued a statement that said, “While I remain unequivocally pro-life, the short budget adjustment session does not afford us sufficient time to take up the issue. However, North Carolinians can rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that current restrictions on the books will be enforced. North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January.”

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), the House majority whip, reiterated that position. “Probably not this session,” Hardister wrote in a text message to WGHP. “we will work on plans in the interim and take action next year.”

A request for comment from Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) did not draw an immediate response.

Cooper, in a statement about the ruling, said, “I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam rooms.”

“Even with Roe v. Wade overturned, abortions prior to 20 weeks, as well as abortions that are medically necessary, will remain legal unless the General Assembly changes the statutes and the governor either signs the new provisions into law, or a gubernatorial veto is overridden,” NC Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, said in a legal analysis released after the decision.

Republicans are hopeful that elections in November will give them new seats that can provide the supermajority that they had held until 2020. Redistricting has created some competitive races.

Hardister reminded that there is a 20-week limit on abortions that was passed by the General Assembly, but a federal court injunction has kept that from being enforced.

“Now that Roe has been overturned, it is possible that the injunction could be lifted. I will have to look into that.”

Stein in a statement reinforced current state law.

“I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms, even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them.”

Stein included a legal analysis that reiterated state law that precludes the 20-week limitation.

“It shall not be unlawful, during the first 20 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy, to advise, procure, or cause a miscarriage or abortion.” N.C. Gen. Stat § 14-45.1(a).

“It shall not be unlawful, after the twentieth week of a woman’s pregnancy, to advise, procure or cause a miscarriage or abortion when the procedure is performed by a qualified physician licensed to practice medicine in North Carolina in a hospital licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services, if there is a medical emergency as defined by G.S. 90-21.81(5)” N.C. Gen. Stat § 14-45.1(b).

He said a “medical emergency” is defined as “a condition which, in reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of the pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a delay will create serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.”

He cited the permanent junction Hardister mentioned, which was in 2019 in a case called Bryant v. Woodall. He said that ruling was a byproduct of Roe v. Wade and that it would be reviewed.

More voters in North Carolina had said in a poll last month that they wanted the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the right to an abortion, and nationally the recent polls show more than 6 in 10 want most abortions to remain legal.

Nearly half the respondents (46%) to a WGHP/The Hill/Emerson College Poll said that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that allows women to have access to legal abortions, should not be overturned.

There were 36% who said the court should overturn that law, and 18% said they were unsure or had no opinion.

But nearly 9 in 10, when asked about their views on access to abortion, said they believed that there should be access, with most choosing some restriction over a total ban should the court change its position.

Emerson College conducted the poll among 1,000 registered voters by telephone and online surveys, and the responses were weighted by various demographics based on 2022 turnout modeling. The poll has a Credibility Interval – which is similar to a margin of error – of +/- 4.5 percentage points.

Among those voters, slightly more women (47.5%) than men (44.5%) supported upholding Roe v. Wade, but more men said the law should be overturned (37.7% to 33.6%).