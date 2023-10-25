KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this month, employees at the Lenoir County Solid Waste Department discovered that a dog had been discarded in one of the trash dropoffs.

Inside of a box, a poodle was just seconds away from being crushed and pushed into a trailer. When the dog was freed from the box, she ran straight to heavy equipment operator Kayla Sullivan.

“Spotters seen her in a box. Well, he went to go grab her and when he grabbed her, she jumped out of his arms and took off around the building,” said Sullivan.

The dog was taken by Animal Control to Lenoir County SPCA. Rescue coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said she recovered well and quickly caught the eye of some interested adopters.

“She’s gonna be going to get spayed and then she’s gonna go with her forever home,” said Jarman.

Those responsible for leaving the dog in the dumpster have not been found, officials said.