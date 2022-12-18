RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a few months since the state approved raises and bonuses for driver’s license examiners, the ones who process your license at the DMV — but state transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.

The new pay classification system for state employees included only a small salary bump for driver’s license examiners at the entry-level.

It also includes a $1,500 retention bonus and a $1,500 sign-on bonus, but Amanda Olive with NCDOT says that money may not last.

“It’s only as long as the money last that we got from the legislature because we don’t have the reserves in our budget to be able to continue to do this without that. That additional funding that came from the legislature,” Olive said.

Olive says despite training and graduating more than 40 examiners last week, DMV offices are still seeing a 28% turnover rate over the past year.

That means those long lines you’re seeing at the DMV could continue for the foreseeable future.

“I mean, industry standard, you typically see a turnover rate of like 10%. 10-to-11% is considered norm, so looking at something that is that high is fairly significant,” Olive said.

Officials with the State Employees Association say the raises approved in the budget earlier this year haven’t kept up with inflation or the private sector.

CBS 17 talked with Republican leaders in the General Assembly about this issue.

“I think the pay is one piece of it. I don’t know that that’s the entirety because you go out to the private sector and they’re having the same problems,” said Sen. Phil Berger, Senate President Pro-Tempore.

Lawmakers say they plan to take up the issue in their next session.

If you’re interested in applying for one of the license examiner positions, click here.