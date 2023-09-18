ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested after she told deputies about her involvement in a homicide on Sunday, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a distress call at Mt. Carmel Church of God in Roseboro. The call was regarding a “distressed” woman who asked for help and expressed concerns that she may have been involved in a fatal accident.

After arriving, deputies engaged with the distressed woman, identified as 31-year-old Samantha Haines. Deputies said she was found in a red Ford Mustang in the church parking lot.

Haines reiterated that she may have been responsible for a person’s death, but could not provide specific details about where it happened because deputies said she was not familiar with Sampson County.

Further investigation revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle was Daniel Faircloth, 32, of Roseboro. Deputies then proceeded to his address and found him dead outside the residence.

Haines was charged with murder and is in custody at the Sampson County Detention Center under no bond.

Deputies said the circumstances leading to his death are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.