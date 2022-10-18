RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more.

What ended in the suspect hiding in a barn near Old Milburnie Road started on the other side of the Neuse River.

“We’re on a Gator heading that way on the greenway, somebody saw a witness who saw him running last,” officers can be heard saying over dispatch calls.

Those calls show law enforcement tracking the suspect as he walked through wooded areas and backyards.

“We have a citizen who last saw him, we are on Tar Heel Club, just west of Old Milburnie,” an officer is heard saying.

“The other side of the river, which is where a witness observed a suspect matching that description go into the wood lining,” another said.

CBS 17 flew Sky Eye 17 over the area where the suspect was seen walking and where police were eventually able to track him near Old Milburnie Road. It’s a heavily wooded area with a number of barns scattered throughout.

It was one of those barns in which police were eventually able to contain the suspect.

From there, law enforcement can be heard over dispatch saying the suspect had a wound to his head. Still, law enforcement used everything from K9s, to drones, to robots to make sure the suspect was disarmed before being removed from the building.

“Suspect still has movement, still a firearm in proximity to the suspect, we’re trying to retrieve that,” an officer can be heard saying.

“Once you get your robot in position and you can get the claw on that firearm, we’re going to have you move the firearm with the robot on it,” an officer says.

From there, the suspect was taken to WakeMed, where he remains in critical condition on Monday.