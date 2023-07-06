SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – Discarded fireworks sparked many house fires in Johnston County on Tuesday night, according to the fire marshal.

Johnston County Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said four house fires on the night of July 4 were caused by discarded fireworks; one in Selma, one in Princeton and two in Clayton.

Parker said the fireworks in Selma were gathered and placed on a wooden bench against the home with vinyl siding exterior. The Selma Fire Department said it damaged half the home.

At one of the homes in Clayton, Parker said fireworks were disposed of in a trash can which caught the garage on fire.

Clayton Interim Deputy Fire Chief Stacey Turner is urging people who use fireworks to do so safely and to dispose of them sagely.

“This year, especially, we did respond to a few more calls than normal, not to say it was firework related, but we did have a few more brush fires around that time period, around whenever most people were shooting them off at nighttime,” Turner said.

Turner said when it’s time to dispose of fireworks, it’s important to let them cool down for about 15 minutes and then dispose of them and pour water on them before getting rid of them. He said to then monitor the fireworks in an open area away from a home.

“Once everything’s cooled down, then you can actually just dispose of it like household garbage,” Turner said.

Parker said Johnston County Emergency Services will provide a way to get smoke detectors to people who need them.