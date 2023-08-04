(WGHP) — Different regions of the country have popular fast-food chains that match their unique tastes. However, did you know that several of those chains have begun expanding into North Carolina?

The first Golden Krust bakery opened in The Bronx, New York, in 1989.

Its roots trace back to a bakery that was opened in Jamaica in 1949 by the parents of Golden Krust founder Lowell Hawthorne.

The restaurant specializes in Caribbean cuisine, most specifically, Jamaican food.

Golden Krust has three North Carolina locations, one in Durham and two in Raleigh.

The Wisconsin-based fast-food chain has expanded its footprint far and wide since its start as Culver’s Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers in a small Wisconsin village with a population of 4,458.

The chain is best known for its frozen custard, butter burgers and cheese curds, all famous Wisconsin delicacies.

There are currently 14 Culver’s locations in North Carolina, with two located in the Triad. One on 2973 Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem and the other on 1780 Pecan Lane in Kernersville.

A 15th location will be opening soon in Hickory.

A Raising Cane’s restaurant. (Raising Cane’s)

The Baton-Rouge-based chain is best known for its famous chicken fingers, but did you know that it had two locations in North Carolina?

One location is in Camp Lejeune and the other is on Eastern Carolina University‘s campus in Greenville.

The restaurant is named after founder Todd Graves’ yellow Labrador.

Founded in California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill serves chargrilled burgers, cooked over an open flame.

The California-based burger joint continues to expand its footprint in the Triad. A Greensboro store opened on July 12 making it the third location with the other two in Burlington and Clemmons.

“The folks in the Tarheel State have welcomed The Habit Burger Grill with open arms, and we’re thrilled to open our fifth restaurant in the beautiful city of Greensboro,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “Greensboro is one of the most diverse cities in North Carolina – from its history to its gorgeous parks, the art scene to its creative culture, we can’t wait to feed the citizens our famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The Greensboro location is at 3703 Battleground Avenue. The Burlington location is at 139 Huffman Mill Road, Suite 101. The Clemmons location is at 3125 Gammon Lane.

The Habit Burger Grill has five total locations in North Carolina with a sixth coming to Mooresville.