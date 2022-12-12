ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount police department employee and her 3-year-old son were killed in a car crash, police said Monday.

The department says the crash took place at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Raleigh Blvd. and Walnut Street.

Officers said they pronounced Netanya Richardson, 25, and her young son dead at the scene from their injuries.

In a statement, police praised Richardson as a devoted 911 telecommunicator.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle in the crash were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Police Chief Robert Hassell thanked the Nash County Emergency Management for helping to dispatch 911 calls shortly after the crash.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Nash County Emergency Management, who shortly afterward began dispatching 9-1-1 calls, allowing Rocky Mount Police personnel to speak with crisis health professionals during this challenging time, and to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for leading the investigation,” Hassell said.