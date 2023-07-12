(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite pushback, the City of Cherryville has approved the sale of a historical museum on Main Street to a local developer for $400,000.

Prior to the board approving the sale of the Cherryville Historical Museum Monday night, the president of the Cherryville Historical Association, Al Putnam, took the podium to announce that he filed a lawsuit against the city and rotary club.

The association is claiming the property was sold to the town in the 1980s under the pretext it would be used as a museum.

“For some reason, someone didn’t do the deed correctly and they didn’t encumber the deed to be a museum,” Putnam said.

While the city is on the deed, Putnam is claiming ownership through squatters’ rights. In North Carolina, a squatter must occupy a property for at least 20 continuous years to claim possession.

Queen City News spoke with several real estate attorneys Tuesday, who say they have never heard of an association filing for adverse possession, and don’t see much of a legal standing.

“So, the association is pretty much saying, ‘under this law, we have been here for x amount of time, we are now not leaving,’” Queen City News Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked Putnam.

“We are squatters,’” he said.

Despite the filing, the City of Cherryville says it hopes to close on the property with Cherryville Main Street LLC in the coming days.

The developer is well-known in the area for restoring historical properties.

The Cherryville City Manager told Queen City News that the museum could potentially stay where it is, but that is a decision that needs to be worked out with Cherryville Main Street LLC.

If the lawsuit is to move forward, an attorney tells Queen City News the next step would be for the association to file a temporary injunction on the property.