CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Caswell County Deputy has been shot, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.

The deputy was serving a warrant for a domestic violence protection order and was shot multiple times. He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Duke Hospital.

The deputy was shot in the upper side of his shoulder and lower part of his back. He is responsive and alert.

The situation is active and ongoing as there is a barricaded subject at the scene.

A family was inside of the home with the suspect when the barricade began but has since gotten out safely. The suspect is the only one inside of the home as of now.

This is a developing story.