SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A member of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following an internal investigation into a shooting that happened during a chase early Monday.

Christopher Adcock’s appointment as a deputy sheriff has been terminated, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell conferred with the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office, and the district attorney has requested the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation regarding this incident.

No additional information from the Sheriff’s Office will be released due to the ongoing investigation by the SBI.

Around 12:30 a.m., Johnston County sheriff’s deputies assisted the North Carolina State Highway Patrol who were in a chase with a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

At the end of the chase in a field near the 400 block of Fellowship Church Road, near Princeton, the vehicle driven by Deputy Adcock was struck by the fleeing vehicle.

Adcock fired his service weapon after being struck. No one was hit as a result of the firearm being discharged, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot at the conclusion of the pursuit. Highway patrol is investigating the chase incident.

Adcock had been on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the internal investigation.