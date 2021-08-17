Deputies seize 46.6 pounds of marijuana, nearly $5k cash from NC man after crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte man was found with almost 47 pounds of marijuana hidden in suitcases after he crashed on Interstate 40 in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped to check on the driver of an SUV he saw wrecked in the median of westbound I-40 Sunday.

The deputy asked the driver, 51-year-old Marshall Hackett III, where he had been, where he was going and if he had been drinking before the crash. The deputy said there were several inconsistencies in Hackett’s answers to the questions.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and an ICSO K9 alerted them to narcotics.

Authorities searched the vehicle and allegedly found 46.6 pounds of marijuana in individual vacuum-sealed packages that were hidden in two suitcases and a duffle bag. Deputies also said they found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $4,820 in cash.

46.6 pounds of marijuana seized (ICSO)

Hackett was arrested and charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintain a dwelling, vehicle or place for the sale or use of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

He was issued a $200,000 secured bond.