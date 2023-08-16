RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man who they say stole multiple air conditioning units in different counties in the Upstate.

According to the sheriff’s office, in December 2022, the criminal investigations unit began receiving reports from various businesses and churches in the community regarding thefts of air conditioner units. Reports continued until June 2023, with a total of six.

Investigators reached out to other agencies inside and outside of the county to see if they were experiencing the same problems. Officials found that Chesnee Police Department, Rutherfordton Police Department, Shelby Police Department and Forest City Police Department all had similar thefts of air conditioning units.

In total, there were 18 thefts spread across all of the jurisdictions.

Deputies said after a long and tireless effort, they were able to arrest Carl Dewayne Guin.

Guin is currently being held in the Spartanburg County jail on state charges in South Carolina and a fugitive warrant in North Carolina. Guin’s charges have not yet been released.