HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County school district released a statement Monday after officials said they believe a ninth-grade student was found dead over the weekend.

Lyric Isabella Woods, 14, vanished Friday night from her home in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported missing the next day by her parents and a report was filed by deputies that day, officials said.

Sunday afternoon, two men riding ATVs to check trail cameras found two bodies which the sheriff’s office said are believed to be Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, who is from Alamance County.

The two teens had gunshot wounds and were found in western Orange County along Buckhorn Road near Yarborough Road, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Blackwood added the case is a homicide.

Photos of Lyric Woods from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the missing person report filed by her parents, Woods was living with her mother two miles away from where her body was eventually found.

According to the missing person report filed by her parents, Woods was living with her mother two miles away from where her body was eventually found.

Her stepfather, Shane Cannada, noticed Woods was not in her bed Saturday morning. All of her belongings were still in her room — except for an iPad.

Cannada told investigators he believes his stepdaughter left the home Friday night through an unlocked back door.

K9s tracked Woods’ scent from a pillowcase in the trails near their home.

A neighbor told investigators they spotted Woods in a car around 3 a.m. Saturday. K-9s indicated she left in a vehicle as well.

Before starting at Cedar Ridge High School in Orange County, Woods was a student at Gravelly Hill Middle School and Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary School, according to the district.

Orange County school officials said counselors and support services have been in schools since early Monday regarding Woods’ disappearance and her reported death.

On social media, Woods’ grandfather posted that he is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps investigators solve his granddaughter’s murder.

Two GoFundMe’s have been started to help the families of Woods and Clark.

Below is the full statement from Orange County Schools:

We are deeply saddened by news of the death of our student, Lyric Isabella Woods, a ninth-grader at Cedar Ridge High School. Our hearts are with all of Lyric’s family and everyone who knew her, including many at Orange High, Gravelly Hill Middle, and Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary. Administrators have spent today speaking with the family, supporting our schools, and working closely with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as state and local agencies continue their investigation. Counselors and support services have been in schools since early today (Monday) to assist students and staff with whatever is needed, and we will continue to provide support for as long as needed. Orange County Schools