FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said Tuesday that a dead person was found in Jordan Lake near a boat ramp in Chatham County.

The body was recovered from the lake after a tip was called in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat ramp is on a peninsula in the northern area of the lake across from the Rock Quarry Public Fishing Area and near the Farrington Point bridge.

Deputies are asking if anyone recently saw “suspicious activity” in the area of Farrington Road or Jordan Lake. The address of the boat ramp is 605 Farrington Point Road.

“The sheriff’s office is in the preliminary stages of an investigation,” the news release said.

Deputies said anyone who has information about “suspicious activity” to call the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.