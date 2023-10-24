DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — From the floor to the ceiling. 5-year-old Levi Graham covered his bedroom wall with patches from first responders.

Levi’s mother, Katie, says the collection was inspired by the Yadkinville Police Department which has its own patch wall

“So when his baby brother was coming, we renovated our guest bedroom for Levi. We let him paint it any color he wanted and add the patches to the wall,” Graham said.

Katie posted a picture of Levi’s wall in a “police wife” Facebook group with the hopes a few people would donate to his project. Little did she know it would go viral and her home would receive packages from people around the world.

“I woke up to about 120 messages one morning,” Graham said.

He received packages from several departments in North Carolina and beyond, including Area 51, England and the North Pole.

The 5-year-old says one day he hopes to be a firefighter. Though Levi only has to work on his wall for now, he’s thankful for the overwhelming support from first responders near and far.

“From boxes and everything else, they’ve [first responders] put a smile on Levi’s face. I know Levi’s put a smile on their face. For the first responders who have had those bad days, they can log in online and see what he’s doing. It makes a difference in the lives of first responders,” Graham said.

Levi says once he’s filled his walls with patches, he’ll start placing them on the ceiling.

If you want to keep up with his progress or donate a first responder patch, you can follow his Facebook page.