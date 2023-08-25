(WGHP) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is spreading across North Carolina, and it looks like they may soon be in Triangle.

Signs in Holly Springs indicate that the popular chicken chain will soon open its fourth North Carolina location, according to WRAL. FOX8 has reached out to a representative with the company for confirmation but did not receive an immediate response.

Dave’s Hot Chicken currently has two locations in Charlotte, at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive, Suite 100, and 1300 The Plaza, and one location in Wilmington at 3530 Oleander Drive.

The brand, which launched in 2017, is known for its “jumbo” hot chicken tenders and sliders. They offer seven spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” which requires a signed waiver.

Arman Oganesyan, Dave Kopushyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan opened their first Dave’s Hot Chicken location—or rather its first parking lot pop-up—in May 2017 in East Hollywood, California.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer, and picnic tables from their backyards,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps. “The company’s nearly unheard-of growth rate is a result of the founders’ vision for this brand, the tremendous leadership team we’ve assembled, and the incredible commitment of some of the most experienced franchisees in the restaurant industry.”

In May, Technomic named Dave’s Hot Chicken “America’s Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain” for 2023 with systemwide sales increasing by 156% in 2022 over the previous year. The company plans to open more than 70 new locations in 2023 and boasts more than 700 locations “in the development pipeline.”

On its website, the company lists locations in 28 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. It also has locations in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.