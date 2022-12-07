RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy said Wednesday morning that all damaged equipment at the Moore County substations have either been fully repaired or replaced.

According to its website, once the necessary testing is completed, the gradual restoration of service to those county communities still without power will begin.

To avoid overwhelming the electrical system, Duke Energy will bring power back on gradually, with the goal of having the majority of customers restored before midnight tonight.

As of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 16.600 Duke Energy customers in the county were without power.