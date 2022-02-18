Cross-county rolling shootout ends in downtown Raleigh, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rolling shootout that spanned multiple counties ended in downtown Raleigh Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident spurred a large police presence near Moore Square Station.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said it began as an exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Johnston County, then made its way into Wake County before ending in downtown Raleigh.

No other information was available.

Around the same time, Johnston County authorities were investigating after a person was found shot dead at a Sheetz in Garner.