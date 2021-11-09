Crews take to sky to fight fire along Sauratown Mountains ridge in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire in a hard-to-reach part of the Sauratown Mountain prompted crews to take flight, according to Stokes EMS and the N.C. Forestry Service.

At about 11 a.m., fire crews responded to a brush fire on a ridge of the Sauratown Mountains.

The area is difficult to access for fire crews, but is not threatening structures or people, according to Stokes EMS.

An NC Forestry Service scout plane and drop helicopters were sent to the scene.

Officials were unable to estimate the number of acres impacted.