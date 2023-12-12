DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell in Durham, damaging a sewer line and causing nearly half a million gallons of sewage to overflow on Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as a manhole overflowing with sewage at 1519 Pinecrest Road, which is just south of Duke University, according to a news release from Durham officials.

About 458,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek, the release said.

Crews managed to stop the spill at 6:10 p.m.

“The crew plugged the sewer main, set up a bypass pump, dammed the creek downstream and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system,” Durham Spokesman Joe Lunne said in the news release.

As required by state law, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the sewage spill.

CBS 17 photo

On Monday, crews were still out in Durham working to remedy the city’s largest sewage spill in over a year.

“I see a large amount of water coming from the sewer pipe,” Richard Kohn, who lives near the incident, said as he recounted the scene.

City workers Monday were spraying clean water into an unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek in Durham, all in an effort to fix the sewage spill.

“I went out, took a look at it, broken pipe, came back in as quickly as I could and looked up the number to call for Durham water and sewer,” Kohn said.

Durham’s annual Sanitary Sewer System Report shows this spill is larger than every other overflow that’s taken place over the last year combined.

“I described it as a public health emergency because I assumed it was sewage,” Kohn said.

The city tells CBS 17 spills like this are rare, but investigation and testing found no damage to the environment.

Crews are still on the scene flushing the water back into the sanitary sewer system.

“They stayed deep into the night on a Saturday night to deal with it,” Kohn said.

The spill took nearly 8 hours to stop, and flushing will continue until the stream is back to normal.