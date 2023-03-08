FEARRINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Chatham County were searching for a missing swimmer in Jordan Lake Tuesday night.

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said they are searching for a male juvenile who was jet skiing.

Roberson said the juvenile and another person were out on two jet skis when one of the jet skis broke down, and when the other person returned with a rope to pull the jet ski to shore, the juvenile was gone.

Roberson said the swimmer vanished around 7:30 p.m. The North Chatham Volunteer Fire Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around the Farrington Pointe boat launch.

Roberson said rescue crews located the jet ski, but said it may not be where the swimmer went missing from due to high winds at the time.

Crews used drones to search along the shoreline in addition to boats. Roberson said divers can’t go into the water when it’s dark.

The search is concentrated in the Farrington Pointe area on the western banks of the lake, according to Chatham County spokeswoman Kara Dudley.

Roberson said the department put out a reverse 911 call to people in the area to be on the lookout for a male in a white t-shirt and black headgear who could’ve ended up in the woods or someone’s yard.

Around 10:20 p.m. CBS 17 crews saw rescue boats being pulled in from the water. Roberson said the search is expected to resume Wednesday around 8 a.m.