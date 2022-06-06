WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy is missing in Buckhorn Reservoir Sunday after a boating incident, according to Wilson police.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. when the boy was “ejected from a boat,” according to a news release from Wilson police.

Wilson Fire and Rescue, several volunteer fire departments and various law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, police said.

“These agencies are using various methods to conduct their search,” the news release said.

Buckhorn Reservoir was closed Sunday afternoon for the search, Wilson police said.

The road leading down to the reservoir was closed and blocked off, but a CBS 17 crew saw ambulances, fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and more law enforcement cars head down the road all afternoon.

Officials said Sunday evening the search would be suspended at dark and would continue Monday, when the reservoir would be closed again.

There’s no word on what caused the accident or if anyone else was injured.

The park area for the reservoir is located at 8177 Rock Ridge School Road in Sims.

The reservoir, also known as Buckhorn Lake, has a launch area for power boats and a launch area for non-power boats, Wilson officials said.

The reservoir was created in 1974 when a dam was built, but a new dam was built in 1999 that expanded the lake to 2,300 acres and a capacity of 7 billion gallons.

The lake is the primary freshwater source for Wilson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.