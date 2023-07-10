RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A search took place Sunday afternoon and evening for a boater who was reported missing Sunday afternoon at Falls Lake in Wake County, officials said.

Just after 1:45 p.m., officials were called to Falls Lake after a collision between two boats, according to a news release from the Northern Wake Fire Department.

Officials told CBS 17 that one person fell off one boat and was taken to a hospital in Durham with serious injuries. A second person on that same boat was reported in the lake and search efforts were underway Sunday.

A single person was on the other boat and was checked by paramedics on the scene, officials said.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but Wake County authorities said severe storms were hitting the lake at the time of the crash.

An underwater drone was being used in the search, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosalia Fodera. The search is expected to resume Monday at 8 a.m.

Northern Wake Fire Department has two boats with six people at the scene while Wake Forest Fire Department has a boat involved in the search. The Youngsville Dive team is also on the scene, as are Falls Lake Park Rangers.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County EMS were at the scene.

The search and rescue has turned into a recovery mission. Crews will resume searching Monday at 8 a.m.