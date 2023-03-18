RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews with the Raleigh Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to a fuel spill Saturday morning, according to officials.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

A few minutes after 8 a.m., crews said they were called to part of the North Ridge Country Club golf course, where they said part of the spill ended up in a retention pond.

They said it was a large hazmat response, and crews initially requested a boat but did not have to use it.

This happened in the area of Hunting Ridge Road and Tanbark Way, according to a CBS 17 crew at the scene.

They said it smelled like gas.

This location was along the route for Ella’s Race, an annual event honoring a Raleigh girl who died from a rare, non-operable cancer in 2012.

The 10K/5K/1 mile run started at 8 a.m. Saturday to support the search for a cure for pediatric brain tumors.

Race organizers told CBS 17 they did not know what the hazmat crews were responding to at the time.

The race continued as normal. However, runners were moved to the other side of the road as a safety measure.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

As of 10:30 a.m., officials said the spill was contained and a clean-up contractor was on the way.

They did not have an estimation as to when the spill would be cleaned up.

The golf course remained open during the response, according to officials.

The cause of the fuel spill remains under investigation.