WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – Several emergency vehicles responded after a car crashed into a church in Willow Spring on Wednesday afternoon.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Kennebec Road and Dwight Rowland Road.

Members of Freedom Worship Church received a call shortly after. Bishop Aaron Jordan pointed to the path of tire marks, shattered glass and pieces of brick that now remain at the church’s site.

“I’m always just faithful that God was going to take care of us… I just trusted everything was going to be okay,” said Bishop Jordan.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the male driver is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, and driving on a suspended driver’s license or prior DWI. Two others in the vehicle, including a young child, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bishop Jordan said he is thankful no one else was hurt and that the church only has minimal damage. However, Bishop Jordan and his grandson, Andreas Jordan, said the accident came just a few weeks after someone crashed into their sign.

“We were in the process of getting that replaced and back up, and someone told us that somebody had an accident in front of the yard and ran into the ditch and left car parts, so some attention needs to be given to this intersection,” said Bishop Jordan.

Andreas added, “Others around have noticed the amount of incidents at this intersection, so at this point, something has to be done for the safety of everybody.”

Church members and neighbors blame increased traffic in the area. Bishop Jordan said the church has been located at the intersection for nearly 100 years, but safety concerns outside their doors has only become a recent issue. Bishop Jordan said, “Traffic is increasing here because a lot of people moving into the area and don’t know the area, and they drive like they normally do. You have to be a little more careful here– this intersection if you don’t know it.”

Jordan Bishop said repairs still need to be made, but he remains grateful that they’ll be able to resume service on Sunday. He said, “We have a building and we still can come inside and worship and do what He’s called us to do. That’s really what it’s all about.”