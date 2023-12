GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A crash has closed down part of Randleman Road in Greensboro.

Acording to Greensboro Police Department, a crash has shut down Randleman Road between Corliss Street and Mystic Drive in both directions.

Drivers should avoid the area. Police did not release an estimate for when the road would reopen or information on injuries.

Video from the scene shows that a power poll was damaged, but Duke Energy doesn’t show outages in the area.