GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A crash has closed a section of the interstate in Greensboro.
Police say that I-40 eastbound is closed in the area of exit 227, from the 785 North split to I-840.
Drivers should use caution and find an alternate route.
by: Emily Mikkelsen
