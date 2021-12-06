North Carolina appeals court halts candidate filing amid lawsuits over new state election maps

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has halted candidate filing in the U.S. House and state House and Senate races for 2022, the director of elections for Guilford County confirmed today.

Elections Director Charlie Collicutt told WGHP and sent the order that the filing period was delayed. The News & Observer in Raleigh reported the news based on a court spokesperson.

The filing period was set to begin at noon, but at least three lawsuits have been filed challenging the new districts approved last month by the General Assembly. The plaintiffs say the maps are racially gerrymandered to help Republicans maintain control of all three of those branches of government. State GOP officials say their process was the most transparent in history and did not include racial or voting records.

On Friday a 3-judge panel had declined to delay the opening of candidate filing, which was to extend through Dec. 17, and the state primary, which is scheduled for March 8.

The order, signed by Court of Appeals Clerk Eugene H. Soar, gave the defendants in the case until Thursday to respond to the complaint brought by a group known as the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and numerous individuals.